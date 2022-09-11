Condolences following death of HM The Queen



Posted on Friday 9th September 2022

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:

“All councillors, council staff and residents in Blackpool are deeply saddened at the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Her Majesty stood for many of the great things about this country, casting an image of strength, humility and kindness that went out across the globe.

“Locally, we have been extremely fortunate to welcome the Queen to the resort on various occasions, most recently on her visit to the Winter Gardens for the Royal Variety Performance in 2007.

“Not only was it a wonderful occasion enjoyed by all, but it was a fantastic opportunity to show The Queen what a fantastic show we were able to put on, which I hoped she enjoyed.

“To honour her life and reign, we will be flying the Union Flags on the Town Hall and at the top of The Blackpool Tower at half-mast.

“We have also opened condolence books for the public to sign in the Town Hall reception and at the Winter Gardens.

“Anybody who wishes to lay flowers or mementos is advised to do so at St John’s Square, due to the large number that we expect.

“This is a sad day and while the country is in a national state of mourning, every council business will continue as normal. We will review all council and mayoral events that are scheduled to take place over the period of mourning and assess which ones are appropriate and can go ahead.

“Following the period of mourning, I will be writing to the royal family to offer our deepest condolences from everybody in Blackpool.”