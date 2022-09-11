Condolences following death of HM The Queen
Posted on Friday 9th September 2022
The Leader of Blackpool Council has today expressed her deepest condolences following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:
“All councillors, council staff and residents in Blackpool are deeply saddened at the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
“Her Majesty stood for many of the great things about this country, casting an image of strength, humility and kindness that went out across the globe.
“Locally, we have been extremely fortunate to welcome the Queen to the resort on various occasions, most recently on her visit to the Winter Gardens for the Royal Variety Performance in 2007.
“Not only was it a wonderful occasion enjoyed by all, but it was a fantastic opportunity to show The Queen what a fantastic show we were able to put on, which I hoped she enjoyed.
“To honour her life and reign, we will be flying the Union Flags on the Town Hall and at the top of The Blackpool Tower at half-mast.
“We have also opened condolence books for the public to sign in the Town Hall reception and at the Winter Gardens.
“Anybody who wishes to lay flowers or mementos is advised to do so at St John’s Square, due to the large number that we expect.
“This is a sad day and while the country is in a national state of mourning, every council business will continue as normal. We will review all council and mayoral events that are scheduled to take place over the period of mourning and assess which ones are appropriate and can go ahead.
“Following the period of mourning, I will be writing to the royal family to offer our deepest condolences from everybody in Blackpool.”
Condolence books are available to sign in Blackpool Town Hall between 9.00am and 5.00pm Monday to Friday, and at the Winter Gardens between 11.00am to 2.30pm every day.
Laying of flowers is being advised to take place at St John’s Square, where the expected large volume of tributes can be accommodated. The Mayor of Blackpool, Cllr Kathyrn Benson, will lay flowers of behalf of the town at 12.45 today.
Councillors will be wearing black for the full period of mourning, while the Mayor’s chains will be appropriately dressed.
Details around minutes’ silences and the proclamation of the new monarch will be announced in due course.
An online book of condolence is available to be signed at www.royal.uk or www.lancashire.gov.uk/queen
