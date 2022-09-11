Council appoints new Director of Operations

Following an extensive and highly competitive recruitment process, Amanda Jones has been appointed Director of Operations for Adult Social Care.

Amanda joins the county council from York City Council where she is currently Assistant Director for Adult Social Care with responsibility for operational performance, and improvements to practice, workforce design and the operating model.

She has significant experience across adult social care, holding several senior leadership roles and leading on large-scale transformation projects. These include a redesign of adult social care to support improvement and quality, implementing a new model of practice and a system-wide integration with health partners.

Amanda will take up her new role in Gloucestershire with effect from 31 October 2022.

Professor Sarah Scott, executive director of adult social care, wellbeing and communities at Gloucestershire County Council said: “I am really pleased to welcome Amanda to the team, and I know she will be a huge asset to Gloucestershire.

“The Care Act reforms, and a new inspection regime mean there are huge changes ahead which will impact the entire adult social care service. Amanda’s expertise will be invaluable to us as we navigate the transformational changes required, whilst making sure that we continue to support the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Cllr Carole Allaway-Martin, cabinet member for adult social care commissioning at Gloucestershire County Council said: “I am very pleased with Amanda’s appointment. It is clear that she will bring a wealth of expertise which will be hugely beneficial for us as we prepare for the forthcoming changes.”

Amanda Jones said: “I am delighted to be joining Gloucestershire County Council as Director of Operations.

“I am passionate about ensuring services are personalised to meet individual needs and making it easier for people to get the support they need to live well.

“I look forward to working with colleagues and partners across the county to make sure that everyone who needs our help can get the support they need, when they need it.”