Eden District Proclamation of Accession – Sunday 11 September at 12.30pm

The Chair of Eden District Council will read the District Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III from the Penrith Town Hall steps on Sunday 11 September at 12.30pm.

This ceremony is open for all to attend and programme details are outlined below.



When: Sunday 11 September at 12.30pm

Where: Front steps of Penrith Town Hall.

Please note that temporary road closures and attendant diversions will be in place in front of the Town Hall prior to the Proclamation being made, until shortly after the ceremony has ended.

Please also note that parking at the Town Hall will be reserved for visiting dignitaries.



Programme:

12.30pm Dignitaries will process to outside Penrith Town Hall and stand in their designated places.

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria, Lord Inglewood, to offer words of introduction

Cllr. Douglas Banks, Chair or Eden District Council to read the Proclamation of the Accession

At the end of the Proclamation:

Chair says: “God save the King.”



Official Guests repeat: “God save the King.”



All present join in saying: “God save the King.”



Penrith Town Band to play one verse of the national anthem



Chair will call for three cheers for His Majesty the King.

Ceremony ends.