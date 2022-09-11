Flag flying during the period of mourning

Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the Union Flag outside the main entrance of the hospital will be half-masted until 08:00 the day following The Queen’s State Funeral.

The only exception to half-masting during this period of mourning is on the day of the Accession Council on 10 September when His Majesty The King is formally proclaimed. The Union Flag will be raised to full mast between the hours of 09:00 and 10:30 and remain at full mast until 13:00 the following day, when it will return to being flown at half mast.