King Charles III: Hartlepool’s proclamation arrangements confirmed

The proclamation of King Charles III’s accession to the throne will take place on the steps of the War Memorial on Victory Square at 3pm tomorrow – Sunday 11th September.

The proclamation of a new monarch is an age-old ceremony last performed in February 1952 on the Accession of Queen Elizabeth II.

The short ceremony – which involves a reading of the proclamation – will follow a number of others taking place in London and across the country this weekend.

The National Proclamation of the Accession of a New Sovereign will be read from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s Palace at 11am today.

This is the first public reading of the proclamation, before it is cascaded.

The proclamation will then be read out at locations around the country on Sunday, with members of the public invited to attend.

Proclamation for the Borough of Hartlepool

The Hartlepool proclamation will be read by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie at 3pm on Sunday 11th September on the steps of the War Memorial on Victory Square. The Mayor will be accompanied by Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Peter Bowes and the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Shane Moore.

Flags at Hartlepool Civic Centre are currently lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

They will be raised to full mast during the period of the proclamations, before being returned to half-mast.