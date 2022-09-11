Notice of cancelled Council meetings

Date published: 8th September 2022

In accordance with the agreed protocol arrangements, the Leader and Chief Executive of North Norfolk District Council have agreed to postpone all scheduled meetings during the mourning period following the very sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen yesterday afternoon.

This will include already summonsed meetings due to take place including:

Monday 12 September – Licensing Sub-Committee

Tuesday 13 September – Constitution Working Party

Wednesday 14 September – Overview & Scrutiny Committee

Monday 19 September – Planning Policy & Built Heritage WP