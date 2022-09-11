On the front line – MTW Emergency Department receptionist retires after 35 years’ service

Last week we said a fond farewell to Lesley Ward, Emergency Department (ED) receptionist at Maidstone Hospital, who retired on 31 August after 35 years’ service at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust.

Lesley began her journey at the Trust in 1987 and was an integral member of the reception and fracture clinic team within ED for many years. Lesley had planned to retire over a year ago, but delayed her retirement to support the ED team throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Hubbard, Acting Director of Operations commented: “Lesley is known by colleagues for her warm and kind nature and is a much loved member of the ED team.

“Throughout her years of service at the Trust, Lesley has worked tirelessly, going above and beyond, to ensure the department runs smoothly and delivers excellent patient care.

“Lesley will be sorely missed by each and every member of the ED team and we wish her a very happy retirement.”

Lesley added: “35 years! What can I say! It has been the people I have worked with over the years that has made my time at the Trust so enjoyable.

“I have met and made friends for life and as a team we have faced challenging times and the good times together. I’ve always said, find a job you love and you’ll never feel like you’re at work!”

Lesley plans to use her retirement to spend more time with her family, especially her young grandchildren.