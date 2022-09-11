Proclamation of King Charles III

A local proclamation of the new sovereign will be made by the Lord Mayor of Norwich, Councillor Dr Kevin Maguire from City Hall steps at 1.30pm on Sunday 11 September.

This follows the Accession Council and Principal Proclamation announcing the new sovereign in London on Saturday 10 September.

People are invited to gather in front of City Hall to hear this historic announcement marking a new reign.

Timings

13.15 pm: Arrival

13:30pm: Speech & Proclamation of the new Sovereign, read by the Lord Mayor



Followed by the National Anthem

Car Parking

Please note there is no parking available at City Hall. Parking is available at St Giles and The Forum, and St Andrew’s car park is a five minute walk away.

Road closures

Please be aware that St Peter’s Street, outside City Hall, will be closed for the duration of the event.

Find out more about local civic arrangements