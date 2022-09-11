Proclamation of the new monarch

Members of the public are invited to Hackney Town Hall at 2pm tomorrow (Sunday, 11 September) as it hosts the borough’s proclamation of King Charles III.

Following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, her son Charles became King, which is now being formalised at a series of proclamation ceremonies throughout the United Kingdom.

Councils have a civic obligation to hold a local public proclamation event.

The Speaker of Hackney, Cllr Humaira Garasia and Deputy Lieutenant of Hackney, Stephen Howlett, will make the formal announcement on the steps of Hackney Town Hall at 2pm.

Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville, said: “This is the first time in a generation that we have observed the proclamation of a new monarch, an important constitutional milestone to mark the succession.

“We welcome members of the public to the Town Hall square to witness the proclamation and pay their respects to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.”

Several books of condolences will be open in Town Hall square.

