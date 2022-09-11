Statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

A statement from Councillor Christine Randall, Lord Mayor of Kingston upon Hull and Admiral of the Humber:

“On behalf of Hull City Council and the people of the city, I would like to express our great sorrow at the news of the death of our Sovereign, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her Majesty carried out her duties with distinction across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and we were honoured to welcome her to the city, most recently during our year as UK City of Culture.

“The Council recognises that people will want to express their sadness, affection and gratitude for the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning Monarch, and Books of Condolence will be available to sign at venues across the city. Residents can also leave any tributes at the Queen Victoria statue in Queen Victoria Square.

“Books of Condolence are open from 10am at the Ferens Art Gallery and at Hull Minster and branch libraries across the city. Our website will contain information on this and the opening times of the venues.”

“Civic dignitaries, Members and Officers of the Council, and other local public services will be present at the City Hall in Queen Victoria Square at 1pm on Sunday 11 September to recognise the reading of the Proclamation.

“At this time and as a mark of respect, certain events may be postponed or cancelled and the Council encourages residents to check the Hull City Council website for further details.”

Messages of condolence can also be sent online at the official website of The Royal Family