The Glass Works and Civic, Barnsley





09 September 2022



We’re deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sincere condolences go to the Royal Family at this time of sadness and personal loss.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, the ‘Barnsley Garden Party’ event in collaboration with The Glass Works and Barnsley Civic on Saturday, 10 September, will be cancelled.

We welcome you to sign the Book of Condolence at the Town Hall in Barnsley Town Centre. The Book of Condolence will be open from 10am today, Friday 9 September, and will remain open from 9am to 6pm daily until the day following Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.

You can also pay tribute and reflect on your memories of Her Majesty The Queen in our virtual book of condolence which is available on our website at barnsley.gov.uk/condolences, and by placing flowers in front of the Town Hall. We cannot accept glass objects, containers or candles.

We’ll be sharing more information soon about local arrangements for royal proceedings as we receive the information from the Royal Family.