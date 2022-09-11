Following the announcement of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s death, The Reading of the Proclamation on the accession of a new Sovereign will take place on the steps of Doncaster’s Mansion House tomorrow, Sunday September 11 from 2pm to 2.10pm.

You are welcome to attend. Local road closures will be in place to accommodate the proclamation.

There is a Book of Condolence available at Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum (DGLAM) seven days a week from 9am – 6pm until the day after the funeral, free parking is available only to sign the book at the Chamber Road carpark behind the building. Entrance is via the rear doors. For full opening times, visit https://www.dglam.org.uk/

Alternatively, our e-book of condolence is available here – Message of Condolences

An online book of condolence is also available on the Royal Family website The Royal Family

Floral tributes can be left in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on the raised grassed beds. Unfortunately we cannot accept glass objects, containers or candles.