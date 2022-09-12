Award nomination recognises Trust’s commitment to staff wellbeing – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

in Awards

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award recognising its commitment to the health and wellbeing of staff at all levels.

The Trust’s staff-focused Health and Wellbeing magazine has joined seven other NHS organisations in the 2022 NHS Communicate Awards in the ‘Communications Team Health and Wellbeing Award’ category.

Described as ‘for staff by staff’, the magazine features an array of articles offering advice on exercise, healthy eating, gardening, financial management, film and book reviews, details of support services and more.

The magazine is written and edited by the Trust’s communications and marketing team, in conjunction with the organisation’s facilities management subsidiary company, NTH Solutions.

The magazine is only made possible by the input of a core group of contributors, including hospital chaplains, the people development team, fundraising, occupational health and the Trust’s staff psychology support hub. Staff from all disciplines are also invited to contribute their own stories about their hobbies about their hobbies and interests, from porters and catering staff to doctors and community nurses.

Julie Gillon, chief executive, said: “Our Health and Wellbeing magazine was launched during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to offer some much needed support for our colleagues.

“It’s a fun, light-hearted and beautifully designed read which we know is highly valued by staff. But it has a serious purpose. By helping our staff stay fit and healthy, we are also helping our patients.

“I know the team are all very excited about the award nomination and whatever the result, I’m thrilled our commitment to staff has been recognised in this way.”

The winners of the 2022 NHS Communicate Awards will be announced on Thursday 15 September.

Delivered in partnership by NHS Providers, NHS Confederation and the Centre for Health Communications Research (CHCR), NHS Communicate Conference and Awards launched in 2021, and is a unique opportunity for NHS communicators to come together virtually, learn from high-profile speakers, and celebrate the incredible work and achievements of the last year.

Leave a comment