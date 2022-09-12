Barnsley Book of Condolences for Her Majesty The Queen





09 September 2022



We welcome you to sign the Book of Condolence at the Town Hall in Barnsley Town Centre. The Book of Condolence will be open from 10am today, Friday 9 September, and will remain open from 9am to 6pm daily until the day following Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.

You can pay tribute and reflect on your memories of Her Majesty The Queen in our virtual book of condolence which is available on our website at barnsley.gov.uk/Condolences.

You can write a letter and send your message to the Mayor’s Office, Barnsley Council, Town Hall, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2TA.

You’re also welcome to sign the Royal Family Palace Book of Condolence at royal.gov.uk.

All of the messages in our Barnsley Book of Condolences will be made into a book to be stored by our Archive service.

If you would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen, we welcome you to place flowers in front of the Town Hall. We cannot accept glass objects, containers or candles.

We’ll be sharing more information soon about local arrangements for royal proceedings as we receive the information from the Royal Family.