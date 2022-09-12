Battle of Britain – changes to the marking of the occasion

As we join the nation in mourning the passing of HM The Queen, there are changes to the way in which Battle of Britain will be marked in Norwich.

The occasion will now be marked by the Lord Mayor of Norwich laying a wreath at Norwich War Memorial, on St Peters Street, at 8:30am on Monday 12 September.

This will follow a short speech to give honour and pay tribute to the heroics of the almost 3,000 RAF personnel who took part in the battle of 15 September 1940, often described as “the turning point” in World War II.

It will also be an occasion to remember the sacrifice of those currently serving and their families, as well as civilians caught up in current conflicts.

Plans were in place for an event which included a Royal Air Force organised parade and band, however, understandably, the RAF is no longer able to offer its attendance.