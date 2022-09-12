Blackpool Council supports the NHS vaccinations programme



Posted on Thursday 21st January 2021

The Winter Gardens in Blackpool, which is wholly owned by Blackpool Council, is opening its doors on Monday and will become one of the country’s large vaccination centres. Moor Park Leisure Centre will also be used as an additional community pharmacy vaccination site.

These two venues, as well as Blackpool Victoria Hospital and many GPs surgeries in Blackpool, are now geared up to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thousands of people aged 70 and over, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable, will be invited to book a coronavirus vaccination at these new NHS vaccination services.

All those eligible will receive a letter from the NHS COVID-19 Vaccination Booking Service, telling them how they can book their appointment.

If you receive a letter but you don’t yet see Blackpool as an option on the booking site and you would like to be vaccinated in Blackpool, please keep checking back until a slot becomes available.

People who book into the Winter Gardens vaccination centre will be greeted by volunteers, who will marshal car parks and register them when they arrive. Bookings are staggered to allow social distancing. People will receive a health status check and a pre-vaccination assessment before they have their jab and the whole service will be led and overseen by trained nurses.

Please do not arrive early for your appointment, but just on time. This helps with the flow of people in and out of the vaccination centre.

The Winter Gardens vaccination centre will be available by appointment only. Parking for the Winter Gardens vaccination centre is at East Topping Street Car Park, and is free of charge for an hour. The pay-and-display machine will be configured for this. The five-minute walk to the vaccination site will be signposted.

Parking is also free at Moor Park Leisure Centre, which is adjacent to the vaccination site.

If you receive a letter from the national NHS COVID-19 Vaccination Booking Service and you book an appointment, please make sure you attend it. The sooner you get your vaccination, when eligible, the earlier you will be protected from COVID-19.

Dr Arif Rajpura, Director of Public Health for Blackpool Council, and vaccinator at the Winter Gardens site, said:

“I am delighted the vaccination programme is gathering pace and the council can support by putting our venues to good use, I would like to personally thank all those staff involved. “There is light at the end of the tunnel through this vaccination programme. If you are invited to get vaccinated, please do make an appointment and attend. The more people we get vaccinated, the more quickly we can all get back to some kind of normality. “It is also important to remember that even when vaccinated it can take 3 weeks for that vaccination to become effective, and even then we need to remain cautious for a little longer and still need to continue to follow all the guidance on social distancing, wearing a face covering, washing hands and isolating.”

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:

“I am so pleased that Blackpool Winter Gardens will today open its doors not to entertain and thrill people as it would do normally, but to play a part in the colossal fight against this virus. “I’m delighted that we have been able to support the NHS and provide the use of the Winter Gardens and Moor Park Leisure Centre, and thank all the staff involved in helping to facilitate this. “The protection of our most vulnerable residents and our neighbouring communities is so important, I would urge everyone who is invited to book an appointment and come and get vaccinated. “There is a still a long way to go until we beat this virus, but it really does feel like the opening of these new vaccination sites in Blackpool is a moment in history we won’t forget, and will hopefully prove to be a turning point for us.”

Jane Scattergood, COVID-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care System, said:

“As the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination programme continues to gather pace, we are delighted that Blackpool Winter Gardens and Lancaster Town Hall will both also be used as a large vaccination centres. GPs, nurses, pharmacists, staff from across partners and volunteers are working incredibly hard behind the scenes to get the site ready as part of the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations. We are planning for more vaccination centres and pharmacy sites to go live in Lancashire and South Cumbria over the coming weeks. We are asking the public to support the NHS by not contacting your GP about your vaccination, we will invite you when it is your time.”

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Lancashire and South Cumbria, including how to get involved, visit: https://www.healthierlsc.co.uk/CovidVaccination



