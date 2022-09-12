Books of condolence now available – Coventry City Council

Books of condolence are now open at Council buildings for colleagues to add their tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

A book is available to be signed in the Council House (open 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday) and at Coventry Cathedral.

There is also a virtual book available on the Council website.

The books will remain available over the coming weeks. They will then be forwarded to Buckingham Palace as part of the national tribute to Her Majesty.

Comments left in the virtual book so far have included messages from the Leader, Lord Mayor and Leader of the Opposition:

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a great friend to the city of Coventry over the years, from first visiting as we rebuilt after the war, to attending the consecration of the new cathedral and visiting our new Walsgrave Hospital. She was loved by the people of the city and she will be greatly missed. Hers was a life of service and devotion to the country and we thank her for that and for the way she inspired people across the world. The city of Coventry mourns her loss and will forever remember her. Cllr George Duggins, Leader of Coventry City Council

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this time. Our nation has lost a Queen, but we must remember that her family has lost a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her Majesty The Queen brought smiles to those she met – people of all cultures, faiths and backgrounds and we are all poorer for her loss. Lord Mayor of the City of Coventry, Cllr Kevin Maton