Hive goes live – New patient record system launches at MFT

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) has today pressed the green button on Hive – the Trust’s new Electronic Patient Records (EPR) solution.

The new EPR, powered by software company Epic, will provide a single Trust-wide hospital record for every patient.

Hive will streamline hundreds of varied existing systems across hospitals, departments and services all into one system. Having all patient information held in one place will mean that patients do not need to repeat their details across different departments and services, meaning a smoother experience for everyone.

In addition, patients will have more control over their own care through a dedicated online patient portal and phone app called MyMFT. MyMFT will provide patients with greater control over their healthcare and health information; with access to their care across MFT sites and services including information on appointments, test results and more.

Jane Eddleston, Group Medical Director said: “MFT is entering into a really exciting time of great change. Embracing technology is central to advancing the health care we provide and Hive will improve patient safety and experience across all our hospitals for years to come.”

MFT is the largest NHS Trust in the county, making the EPR solution one of the biggest and most ambitious transformation projects in the history of the NHS.

Hive will mean improvements in clinical quality, patient safety, patient and staff experience, and operational effectiveness across the Trust. It will also drive new opportunities for research and innovation.

Julia Bridgewater, Group Chief Operating Officer and Hive Senior Responsible Officer at MFT said: “I’m delighted to announce that Hive is now live across at MFT. Hive will transform how we are able to work together across departments and professions to best care for our patients.

“Hive is the result of a huge amount of hard work from across every department in our Trust, and so I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved in getting it up and running.

“Hive is an ongoing programme of transformation. Our journey will now continue, as we refine the system, roll out new and improved features and continue to improve how we care for patients.”

The Trust will use the new ways of working enabled by Hive as a foundation for new opportunities to improve integration with community services, GPs, and all of Greater Manchester.

NHS Director for Transformation Dr Tim Ferris said: “This bold project will revolutionise patient care and staff experience across ten hospitals, demonstrating the transformative potential of electronic patient record systems.“We are supporting many more hospitals across the country to follow in Manchester’s footsteps, and today we offer our congratulations to all involved in this launch and the hard work that’s ongoing to ensure its success.”