In pictures: The day King Charles III’s Accession was Proclaimed in Liverpool

It has been an historic day in Liverpool, as the city officially Proclaimed the Accession of King Charles III at the Town Hall.

Prior to that, a special service took place at Liverpool Parish Church attended by civic dignitaries.

Here are some of the photos from the day.

A wreath laid by Lord Mayor, Cllr Roy Gladden, outside Liverpool Town Hall

A bagpipe player outside Liverpool Parish Church

The service inside Liverpool Parish Church

Senior police officers and Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell lay wreaths behind Liverpool Town Hall

Sea cadets line up outside Liverpool Town Hall ahead of the Proclamation

Hundreds gathered outside Liverpool Town Hall

Lord Mayor, Cllr Roy Gladden leading the crowd in three cheers for King Charles III

Mayor Joanne Anderson placing a wreath behind Liverpool Town Hall