In pictures: The day King Charles III’s Accession was Proclaimed in Liverpool
It has been an historic day in Liverpool, as the city officially Proclaimed the Accession of King Charles III at the Town Hall.
Prior to that, a special service took place at Liverpool Parish Church attended by civic dignitaries.
Here are some of the photos from the day.
A wreath laid by Lord Mayor, Cllr Roy Gladden, outside Liverpool Town Hall
A bagpipe player outside Liverpool Parish Church
The service inside Liverpool Parish Church
Senior police officers and Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell lay wreaths behind Liverpool Town Hall
Sea cadets line up outside Liverpool Town Hall ahead of the Proclamation
Hundreds gathered outside Liverpool Town Hall
Lord Mayor, Cllr Roy Gladden leading the crowd in three cheers for King Charles III
Mayor Joanne Anderson placing a wreath behind Liverpool Town Hall