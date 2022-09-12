Join our virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) – Tuesday 15 September

The Trust AGM is an opportunity for patients, their families and members of the community to hear about the great work delivered by colleagues at MTW over the last year and our exciting plans for the next 12 months.

The meeting will be held virtually and broadcast live on the Trust’s YouTube channel on Thursday 15 September at 2pm. The agenda is available online.

Chief Executive Miles Scott will present a review of the Trust’s performance, which will be followed by a finance review from Deputy Chief Executive/Chief Finance Officer, Steve Orpin, and a question and answer session.

If you would like to submit a question please send it to Jenny Turner, Trust Secretary’s Office (jenny.turner13@nhs.net) by 5pm on Tuesday 13 September.