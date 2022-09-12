Marking the passing of Her Majesty The Queen

We are deeply saddened to mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

Since her coronation in June 1953, Queen Elizabeth has been a constant throughout the lives of so many people, and is a figure that, throughout her reign, has tied generations together through her unfailing sense of service and duty.

Many colleagues within the Trust took great comfort and strength from her words at the beginning of the pandemic, and her central message of ‘We will meet again’, and we will undoubtedly miss, beyond all measure, the stability, continuity and national focus she provided.