The High School Leckhampton is ready to open its doors

On Monday 5 September, The High School Leckhampton on Farm Lane will open its doors to 243 Year 7 and Year 8 pupils, after operating on a temporary site at Balcarras for the past year.

The £35 million secondary school has state-of-the-art facilities, including six science labs, 10 ICT suites, a music suite, drama studio and a 400-seat auditorium. Its sports facilities include a full-size floodlit Astro-turf pitch, grass playing fields, sports hall, fitness suite and six outdoor tennis tables.

The total cost of the project, including the school building, highways works to improve walking and cycling routes in the area, and carbon offsetting, is £35 million.

The school will create its own green energy using solar panels and be carbon neutral in line with the county council’s pledge to reduce Gloucestershire’s carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2050.

It has been environmentally designed with tree and hedgerow planting on the school grounds and in nearby fields, with a long-term commitment made to manage those local habitats for the benefit of wildlife.

Headteacher, Helen Wood, said “We are very excited to be moving into our wonderful new building. The whole team at The High School Leckhampton, including the Governors, teachers and support staff, have been working tirelessly to get ready for this relocation, and there’s no doubt that it will be a superb environment in which to learn.

“We have had a fantastic first year, however, we are all looking forward to welcoming more Year 7 pupils to the school and being part of the local community in Leckhampton. We feel hugely privileged to establish our brand-new school in such an impressive environment and know that our wonderful pupils will make the most of their marvellous facilities.”

Cllr Philip Robinson, cabinet member for education, skills and bus transport at Gloucestershire County Council, said “This £35 million school is a significant part of the council’s £100 million investment into our county’s schools. It’s a fantastic school and we are delighted that these pupils now have access to high quality education in a fabulous building.

Cllr Emma Nelson, county councillor for Leckhampton and Warden Hill, said “I am thrilled to see this flagship, state-of-the-art school that is The High School Leckhampton completed! What tremendous opportunities this school presents to the budding students living in and around Leckhampton to achieve their potential in a beautiful setting – surrounded by wonderful views across open countryside.

“As well as offering our children a first-class education, the new school will be a great asset to the community, who will benefit from the extensive sports facilities. Three kilometres of new cycleways and pathways in the area to encourage active travel and improve health and wellbeing is also great news for the Leckhampton community and students alike, and I want to thank residents for their patience while this work has taken place.”

Andy Bolas, regional director at Kier Construction, Western & Wales, said: “It gives me great pleasure to see The High School Leckhampton open its doors to its staff and pupils, who will benefit hugely from this fantastic, state-of-the art facility.

“The project clearly shows our commitment to constructing environmentally sustainable buildings – the secondary school is carbon neutral and supports Gloucestershire County Council’s pledge to cut carbon emissions by 2030.

“As a Gloucestershire-based business, we are extremely proud to deliver schemes like this one and we look forward to seeing it positively serve the community now and in the future.”

The High School Leckhampton is run by Balcarras Academy Trust. It will have a new Year 7 group join each year until eventually reaching its full capacity for 900 11–16-year-olds.

View more photos of the school by clicking on the image above.

For more information visit www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/the-high-school-leckhampton