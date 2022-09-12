Wide ranging agenda to be discussed at Cornwall Council’s Cabinet meeting

A wide ranging agenda including a new strategy to prevent suicide and plans to protect Cornwall’s sand dunes will be discussed when the council’s Cabinet committee meets next week.

The meeting will take place in the Trelawny Room at New County Hall on Wednesday, 14 September, starting at 10am.

Earlier this year, residents were asked to help save lives by giving their thoughts on the Suicide Prevention Strategy for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

The document now going before Cabinet outlines the plan to reduce the suicide rate to the same as the national average or lower by 2027, and is broken down into four clear strands:

Creation of a strong local intelligence network and sharing of best practice

Promotion of healthier, more connected and safer communities

Targeted suicide prevention and early intervention

Support for people impacted by suicide

The key message behind the strategy is that there is no acceptable number of suicides, and the long-term goal is towards zero.

Councillors will also be asked to approve a £6.4m cash injection from the Department for Food and Rural Affairs to fund the council’s new, Making Space for Sand project.

Part of the Environment Agency’s Flood and Coastal Resilience Innovation Programme the project will look at 40 locations along the Cornish coastline to ascertain how the coast is changing in response to rising sea levels and storm events.

The project aims to maintain and restore healthy, biodiverse coastal dune systems that are less vulnerable to sea level rise and coastal change.

Other items on the agenda include the latest council performance report, a report on investment programme schemes and plans to develop the council’s digital services.

Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of the council, said: “The variety of the items on the agenda for this week’s meeting demonstrates the breadth of the work we are undertaking to improve residents’ lives.

“We are determined to make Cornwall a great place where you can start well, live well and age well, and whether we are looking at investments, a digital future, public health or protecting our environment, we will take the action that is needed.”

The public are welcome at attend next week’s meeting, or you can watch it online via our webcast.

Watch the webcast live here