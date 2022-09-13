Activate Learning colleges closing on Monday 19 September for HM The Queen’s funeral

Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, it has been announced that Her Majesty’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September.

Monday 19 September will be a national bank holiday.

This will allow everyone to have the opportunity to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

We can now confirm that all our colleges will be closed to staff, students and visitors during that day to allow our communities to mourn her passing and reflect on her extraordinary achievements.

If any of our students require support, please speak to Student Support either before or after the closure.

Our colleges will reopen on Tuesday 20 September.

One minute silence on Sunday 18 September at 8pm

In addition to the above, staff and students are encouraged to take part in a national minute’s silence to be held on Sunday 18 September.

A minute’s silence will be held on Sunday at 8pm to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

This is an opportunity for everyone to gather with their community to mark Her Majesty’s passing.



