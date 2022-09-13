Barnsley Council partners with Barnsley FC for World Suicide Prevention Day 2022

We’re partnering with Barnsley FC to raise awareness of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday 10 September.

The Reds host Portsmouth that afternoon, and some players will provide messages of hope and support in the build-up to the day.

In addition, AlrightPal materials signposting to support services will be available around Oakwell on match day, while the players will warm up in AlrightPal t-shirts to help spread the important message that it’s okay to not be okay.

World Suicide Prevention Day aims to raise awareness of suicide and encourage people to feel more comfortable talking about their mental health, breaking down existing stigmas, and making sure people know they aren’t alone with their problems.

Councillor Caroline Makinson, Cabinet spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “We’re seeing a change in attitude towards mental health, but there is still plenty of work to do as suicide and mental health are very complex issues.

“In Barnsley, we want our residents to be able to access the right support at the right time for any problems they may face, allowing them to live a happy and healthy life.

“Just as we all have physical health, we have mental health too, and it’s equally important to look after it. It can’t be emphasised enough that asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of bravery and strength.

“I would also like to thank Barnsley FC for supporting this important campaign.”

Andrew Clark, Marketing, Business and Commercial Director at Barnsley FC, added: “We are proud to support the Alright Pal campaign once again this year with the help of Barnsley Council.

“Suicide is the biggest cause of death in men under the age of 50, a stat which is equally both frightening and saddening. Anything we can do as a community to help change this statistic needs to be done and we are honoured as a football club to be in a position to help.”

As a council, we remain fully supportive of the zero-suicide ambition that the Barnsley Mental Health Partnership committed to last year. The zero is not a target but rather a challenge for us to consider and a signal from us that suicide is not inevitable or unavoidable for any of our residents.

For more information about the support available to help those who may be struggling with their mental health, please visit barnsley.gov.uk/AlrightPal.