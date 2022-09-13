Council statement on the death of Councillor Badsha Quadir – Newsroom

Croydon Council extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Councillor Badsha Quadir (Selsdon Vale and Forestdale) following the sad news of his death.

Councillor Quadir first joined the council as an elected member for Purley in 2010, going on to represent Selsdon Vale and Forestdale following the 2022 elections. He also served as Deputy Mayor of Croydon in 2013.

Councillor Quadir is remembered fondly by colleagues and officers at Croydon Council as well as the Croydon communities he represented, lived and worked in for over 34 years.

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon, said: “Badsha was a dear colleague and a close friend, his passing is a terrible loss to the council, his community and the whole of Croydon.

“A good, caring, generous man – Badsha will be missed by the many charities and community groups that he supported.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to his wife Jebun and his entire family during this difficult time.”

A by-election for the Selsdon Vale and Forestdale ward will be held in due course.