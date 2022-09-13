Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen to be screened in Queen Victoria Square

Monday, 12 September 2022
Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, many people are reflecting on her lifetime of service and dedication to her country.

On Monday 19th September, Hull City Council will be providing residents and visitors to Hull with the opportunity to come together in Queen Victoria Square to watch her state funeral, share in their grief and pay their respects. 

A 20-metre screen will be installed on the balcony of Hull City Hall to broadcast the proceedings from 9.00 am onwards.

The screen will show coverage from the BBC live from London and limited seating will also be available.

