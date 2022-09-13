Historic proclamations take place in the Babergh and Mid Suffolk districts » Babergh Mid Suffolk

The reign of King Charles III has been proclaimed at historic events across Suffolk, including the Babergh and Mid Suffolk districts.

The formal announcement of the new Sovereign – known as the Proclamation of the Accession – was made at 24 locations in the county on Sunday, September 11th, including Eye, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Hadleigh and Sudbury.

Mayors, community leaders, dignitaries and other senior public figures gathered for the readings, with huge numbers of people turning out to witness the historic occasions. The local proclamations were coordinated by town councils.

Cllr James Caston, Mid Suffolk District Council Chairman, represented the authority at the proclamation in Stowmarket. He said: “As the nation mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the greatest monarch to ever live, we remember her and the unwavering service she gifted this country. Now King Charles III has been proclaimed and a new dawn has begun. Nothing will be the same again, but at the same time he shares the values and integrity of his mother and I have no doubt he will serve this country with distinction. The third Carolean era has begun. God save the King.”

Cllr Suzie Morley, Mid Suffolk District Council leader, who represented the authority at the proclamation in Eye, said: “Today’s proclamations of King Charles III as our new sovereign were historic and moving moments for our communities and nation. The Queen has been a role model and someone I looked up to, throughout my life. The passing of Her Majesty is a great loss to our nation, and I extend my thoughts and condolences to the King and the whole Royal Family as we all continue to mourn.”

Cllr John Ward, Babergh District Council leader, representing the council at the Hadleigh proclamation, said: “The momentous events of the past few days have been incredibly sad for us all, but at the same time they have included hope for the future. Today’s accession proclamations are about that future. I watched the county proclamation from the Cornhill in Ipswich and later I was privileged to represent Babergh at the proclamation in Hadleigh. A large crowd gathered to participate in this historic event. It was very moving and I was proud that so many Hadleigh residents were there for our new king.”

Cllr Derek Davis, Babergh District Council Vice-Chairman, representing the council at the Sudbury proclamation, said: “It is incredible to know that Babergh was not even formed as a council when Elizabeth was proclaimed Queen, so to represent the district at this historic occasion was incredibly moving. While the sorrow at the loss of the Queen still bites deeply, the proclamation of King Charles III as our new monarch marks a new chapter for the district, the county and the country. Just as we were proud to serve the Queen, as she served us right up until the day she died, we will continue that allegiance to the King Charles III.”