Local proclamation of new monarch delivered in Hackney

Hackney’s local proclamation on the accession of the new sovereign, His Majesty King Charles III, was held in Hackney Town Hall square yesterday, Sunday 11 September.

The proclamation is the official announcement of the new monarch in Hackney, replicating events in other London boroughs and around the country.

The ceremony followed the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday, and the national proclamation on the morning of Saturday, 10 September at St James’s Palace in central London.

The local proclamation, watched by around 300 local people, was made on Hackney Town Hall steps by the Speaker of Hackney, Cllr Humaira Garasia, alongside Deputy Lieutenant Stephen Howlett CBE and Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville. Eric Boateng was the macebearer.

The ceremony was attended by councillors and other local dignitaries including Freemen of the Borough, past Speakers and representatives of local faith communities.

Brass band Das Brass played the national anthem, God Save The King, following the official pronouncement.

Books of condolence are open to sign at Hackney Town Hall, 8am-8pm, Mon to Sat;

Hackney Service Centre, 9am-5pm, Mon to Fri; Stoke Newington Town Hall, 9am-5pm, Mon to Fri. An online book of condolence is also open.

Floral tributes to Her Majesty, The Queen can be left in the green in front of Hackney Town Hall.

The Union Flag over Hackney Town Hall was raised to full mast for the proclamation. It now returns to half-mast.

Watch the local proclamation here . Tributes will be paid to the Queen at Full Council on Wednesday.

The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, which will be a bank holiday.

Source link