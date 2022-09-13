New providers found for Spectrum adult care services in Cornwall

New providers haves been found to take on the delivery of Spectrum’s care services for adults in Cornwall.

Spectrum (Devon and Cornwall Autistic Trust) have decided to focus on their specialist services for autistic children and young people and transfer their adult services to new providers.

The majority of services will transfer to Salutem Care and Education. This provider has extensive experience in running residential care homes for adults with autism and learning difficulties and will take on services at most Spectrum homes in Cornwall.

There will now be a period of transition with an expectation that the new arrangements will be in place by the end of September 2022.

Cornwall Council is currently working in partnership with NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB) to make sure that people living in Spectrum’s adult residential care homes are provided with stability and security.



Cllr Andy Virr (above), Cornwall Council cabinet member for adults and public health said: “We are happy to confirm that Salutem Care and Education has agreed to take over the operation of most Spectrum homes for adults in Cornwall.

“Salutem is a UK-wide organisation that already operates in Cornwall. They have a wealth of experience supporting people to live happy and fulfilling lives. This is a positive resolution to the ongoing issues that Spectrum has been facing.”

Nick Tostdevine, Chair of Trustees at Spectrum said: “Providing the highest quality of care to the individuals we support has always been our absolute priority and we believe this decision will mark a positive future for Spectrum and our community.

“Spectrum has delivered positive outcomes for autistic people in Cornwall since our inception 40 years ago and we are proud of our achievements. Nevertheless, given the sector-wide challenges facing adult social care, focusing on the specialist area of care for children and young people makes strategic sense for our charity.

“We understand change can be difficult and we want to reassure our community that we have complete confidence in Salutem Care and believe they will have a bright future together.”

John Godden MBE, CEO of Salutem Care and Education said: “We are pleased to be assisting Cornwall Council and the NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board in ensuring the continuity of care at the Spectrum Adult services.

“We understand that there will be challenges ahead to drive up quality standards but the people who use the services are always our number one priority.

“Salutem has the very highest standards of care across all our services, demonstrated by our CQC reports, and we will give the staff every possible support to enable profound changes to be made where this is necessary.

“Service users, their families and the staff can be reassured that we will be using all of our skills, experience and knowledge to ensure their needs are met and service users are supported to live their best lives.”

All Spectrum staff have been informed of the change and will be transferred to Salutem with the aim of providing as much continuity of care as possible. Under the new management they will be supported to deliver the care and support that each individual needs.

A small number of people will have their care transferred over to different providers in new settings. All providers involved are experienced in delivering the care and support required.

These moves will be kept to a minimum and will only happen where it best meets each resident’s individual needs.

Residents and their families have been informed and work is now being undertaken to make sure there is as little disruption as possible to their daily lives.

Anyone who has concerns is advised to contact the organisations involved.

Cornwall Council: telephone 0300 1234 100

NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly: email ciosicb.scatconcern@nhs.net.

Spectrum: telephone 01326 371000

Salutem: telephone 01753 255777