Plan Ahead as City Square preliminary highway works begin

Work has begun to transform City Square into a more people-first environment, and motorists are being advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid being affected by any disruption.

Traffic management works are diverting all through-traffic away from City Square, ahead of its permanent closure to traffic in February 2023 – helping to create a world-class gateway to the city centre and making it an even safer place to live, work and visit.

The traffic management arrangements only permit access to Wellington Street from Bishopgate Street for buses and taxis, and are necessary to create a safe environment for the work to start this week and to protect buses from worsening congestion.

General traffic that previously passed through City Square as part of their journey is now no longer able to do so. Private vehicles travelling along Bishopgate Street are now only able to turn right onto Boar Lane.

Motorists travelling along Bishopgate Street, passing through the new Bus Gate into City Square, are in breach of traffic restrictions. Traffic enforcement cameras are being installed to ensure the safety of colleagues working on-site and members of the public using this busy gateway to the city.

Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “The works on City Square represent a major change for the highway network in the city centre, and we are working hard to manage this as effectively as possible, minimising disruption and ensuring the safety of those working on site and members of the public.

“At the same time we would like to thank those who have begun using different routes or changed the way they travel into the city centre.

“It is important that motorists plan their journey in advance and consider either alternative routes or methods of travel, especially as the works will start in earnest shortly and this will help ensure public transport services are not delayed.

“If you do travel along this route by car you must adhere to the restrictions.”

Plan ahead

Motorists who normally travel into the city centre along this route are urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time and consider alternative ways to travel.

This could include:

Using Park and Ride schemes such as Stourton, Elland Road and Temple Green.

Travelling by bus or rail.

Cycling or walking into the city.

Motorists who must travel into the city centre are encouraged to consider a number of diversionary routes which involve using junctions 2 and 4, off the M621.

Drivers wishing to gain access to the railway station pick-up/drop-off on Aire Street will need approach from the Whitehall Road direction instead of driving through the Square. General vehicular access will still be permitted to Lower Basinghall Street from Bishopgate Street for localised access and designated blue badge parking bays, as at present.

More information is available at www.leeds.gov.uk/planahead including maps to key destinations in the City Centre.