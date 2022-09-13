Queen Elizabeth II – Sandwell College

Sandwell College is deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The College community extends its sincerest condolences to the Royal Family and all those mourning her passing.

Queen Elizabeth II was a dedicated public servant and has been a constant figurehead throughout most of our lives.

Her unwavering sense of duty and her commitment to service as our longest reigning monarch cannot be overstated.

The College remains open throughout the forthcoming official period of mourning. As further, official announcements are made any changes to this will be communicated to students, parents and carers along with staff well in advance.