Royal Tributes from North Norfolk District Council

Date published: 10th September 2022

Chairman of the Council, Cllr. Pauline Grove-Jones said:

‘I offer heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of everyone at North Norfolk District Council and people across North Norfolk.

Today we are mourning the loss of our Queen, who has served us with huge dedication for decades. Her Majesty served her country for more than three quarters of a century – a magnificent achievement that may never be matched – and she remained a constant presence in public life throughout her reign. Her selfless work and public engagements brought joy to millions of people, and she continued to undertake this role until very recently.

Despite her constant presence in public life over the years, Her Majesty also embraced change. Society generally has changed hugely and is very different today compared with when she acceded to the throne. But that modernisation can also be seen in the Royal Family, which she helped to keep relevant to today’s world.

We shall miss her hugely, but she will be remembered for generations to come as one of the greatest monarchs this country has ever had.’

Leader of the Council, Cllr. Tim Adams said:

“On behalf of the District Council, I wish to express our great sadness as we now reflect on the long reign of Queen Elizabeth.

This is heartbreaking news for our county, where we have enjoyed such a wonderful association with the Queen during her frequent presence at Sandringham.

There are so few with us today that even remember life without Queen Elizabeth, and I don’t think anyone ever imagined a world without her faithfully serving our nation and commonwealth, as she did for 70 years as the Queen.

Throughout her long reign, Queen Elizabeth performed her duties with dignity and great distinction.

Whilst I and so many more are sad to see this day, we can be so proud that our Queen’s unwavering dedication is now being recognised by every nation around the world, and here at home. It is certainly very moving to see just how highly regarded she has been.”

Leader of the Conservative Group, Cllr. Christopher Cushing said:

“What has struck me about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is the sense of personal loss we all feel as she was part of the fabric of our lives. In Norfolk we had a special connection to the Queen through her love of our county and Sandringham where she lived for a number of months each year.

The Queen exemplified the best of our nation over the long span of her seventy years on the throne. She was kind, selfless and performed her duties with grace, humour, and humility. We all have good reason to be grateful to her for being a unifying figure who has helped to guide and support us over periods of unprecedented change and challenges.

Though we will sorely miss her, the Queen’s splendid legacy will endure as an example for future generations in the years to come.

Our thoughts and sympathy must go to the Royal family as they mourn the Queen.

Also we express our support for our new sovereign, King Charles III.”

Leader of the Independent Group, Cllr. John Rest said:

“On behalf of the Independent Group of Councillors at NNDC we would like to express our deep sorrow about the death of our Queen.

A wonderful lady in so many respects and marvellous role model for us all.”

Chief Executive, Steve Blatch said:

“On behalf of the officers of North Norfolk District Council, I express our deep sadness at the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. During her long reign and lifetime of service, her commitment, selflessness and duty to the British public and communities across the world is a shining example and inspiration to us all.

Our thoughts, deepest sympathies, condolences, and respect are extended to the whole of the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.”