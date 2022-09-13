State funeral for Queen Elizabeth II to be screened at locations in Exeter

The state funeral for her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be screened at Exeter’s Northernhay Gardens and at other locations in the city on Monday 19 September.

The state funeral will be shown on a large screen in Northernhay Gardens and the public are welcome to attend. As capacity is limited, attendance will be on a first come, first serve basis.

The funeral will also be shown at Exeter City Football Club and at the Conference Centre at Sandy Park.

Monday 19 September, the day of the state funeral, will be a bank holiday. The funeral service is due to start at 11am at Westminster Abbey in London – the historic church where kings and queens are crowned.

The last state funeral was held for Sir Winston Churchill in 1965. The state funeral of George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father, took place in 1952.

Entry to Northernhay Gardens will be from the Queen Street entrance only, from 9am. Toilet facilities and refreshments will be available.

More details will be released on the arrangements in the coming days.