Top 5 Factors to Consider When Selecting Addiction Recovery Programs

There were more than 100,000 fatal overdoses in the United States in a 12-month period. That number is alarming, but it doesn’t reveal the true nature of living with an addiction.

Studies show that 75% of people do recover from addiction. It starts with choosing the right treatment program that can support the person in recovery.

If you or a loved one are in the process of selecting addiction recovery programs, how can you decide which one is the best one?

You’re in the right place to find out. Read on to discover five things to look for when looking at recovery program options.

Type of Addictions to Treat

You need to make sure that the recovery program specializes in treating a particular addiction.

They’ll help you understand things like alcoholism warning signs or signs of opioid addiction. They’ll also have a proven process to treat those addictions.

The Right Type Recovery Programs

There are several different types of recovery program options. There’s a residential treatment program, which puts the person in recovery in an isolated program.

An outpatient program gives the person in treatment the ability to live at home while going through treatment.

Living communities are shared homes with other people in recovery. That provides a support system of people who are in a similar situation.

Look at the different options and think about what you want from the recovery treatment program.

Cost of Treatment

Unfortunately, money does play a role in the recovery process. Recovery treatment programs can be very expensive, with costs in the tens of thousands of dollars.

You want to find out what your health insurance policy covers and what your out-of-pocket costs are.

You’ll be able to come up with a budget and find a recovery treatment program that fits your needs and budget.

Location of Recovery Program

The location of the recovery program could be a significant consideration. If you or your loved one is in an outpatient program, you need something accessible.

Even if you’re in residential treatment, you may want family members or friends to visit and offer support.

Support After Treatment

Addiction recovery doesn’t happen in 28 days. It’s a long road that a person in recovery has to take day by day.

That’s why your recovery options have to include a program to support patients once the initial period of treatment ends.

Are there recovery groups? Do they have access to rehab center staff?

Knowing what the options give you a way to plan a long-term recovery strategy.

Weigh Your Options When Selecting Addiction Recovery Programs

Selecting addiction recovery programs isn’t an easy task. You want to make sure you or your loved one gets the care, treatment, and support they need to recover from addiction.

Recovery is a lifelong process, and the recovery center you choose should be a starting point to get on the road to recovery.

Hopefully, these tips give you a few ideas as to what to look for in a treatment program.

