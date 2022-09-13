What are the Benefits of Studying an HND Course?

The Overall Market

Higher National Diplomas are becoming extremely popular in the UK. The reason for this is because a Higher National Diploma (HND) is equivalent to doing a second year of a three-year degree course. You can also study an advanced level course at University with a HND Qualification. The world of business is booming with many young adults setting up businesses and becoming entrepreneurs and the access to government grants to help support this. For more information click on this link: https://bit.ly/3cWNUHn

What Will It Teach Me?

An HND Business course will teach you both theory and practical learning that can be transferred to the workplace. This will be taught through tests, lectures, tutorials, case studies, class discussions and presentations to allow you to gain the necessary skills to have a successful career in business after graduation. Skills include the ability to pay attention to detail, effective communication, adaptability, data analysing and project management etc.

What Careers can I get with an HND Business Qualification?

The good thing about business is that you are not boxed into one role, you can work in numerous roles with this qualification such as:

Human Resources Manager Digital Marketing Executive Business Consultant Project manager Finance manager Finance assistant or Executive assistant Business Development Manager

As a student you will learn the different aspects to business and what makes a successful business if you are someone that has their own business or just curious to learn more about business this qualification is ideal. You will learn topics ranging from accountancy, marketing, HR, operations etc.

Why Should I Study an HND Business Qualification at Mont Rose College?

With 91% of our students satisfied with the teaching on this course and 92% of students agreeing that staff were amazing at explaining things, this course is perfect for anyone wanting to learn business at a college that puts your learning at a top priority. At Mont Rose College the HND in Business Marketing course is approved by Pearson, the world leading learning company, our course is designed to cater to every student’s individual needs with industry professional lecturers that have a passion for business you are in safe hands. For more information on the HND Business Marketing visit the link: https://bit.ly/3cUlein

