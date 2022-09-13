What Is Flatbed Shipping?: The Basics, Explained

Are you considering a shipping method that is less expensive than regular freight?

What are the factors to consider to promote global trade? One cheaper and more practical way of transport is through Flatbed shipping.

Understanding flatbed shipping services is simple once you know its basic outline. Are you thinking of moving homes and you need to take your possessions across different cities and states?

Do you want to try a cost-effective shipping method?

Come and learn some of the basics of flatbed shipping. You will better understand whether you will use this shipping method.

Road Trailers

Flatbed road trailers are trailers that have a flat, level surface. This surface is typically used for carrying cargo that needs to be kept level during transport.

The flatbed trailer is one of the most versatile types of trailers on the road today and can be used for a wide variety of applications.

Road trailers are easy to load and unload and are typically used for shorter distances. Maneuvering it in tight spaces is doable. Yet, they are not well suited for long-distance or off-road travel.

These trailers are typically equipped with a hydraulic lift that allows for the easy loading and unloading of flatbed loads. You can use Flatbed shipping road trailers to transport a variety of materials, including dry goods, livestock, and construction materials.

Rail Trailers

Using a trailer to transport loads on railcars. These trailers are typically used in transporting heavy loads that are not on standard trailers.

It is suitable for long-distance shipping. They are also very sturdy but more expensive than road trailers and can be difficult to maneuver in tight spaces.

Airfreight

The two main types of airfreight are general cargo and special cargo. General cargo is transporting any product that doesn’t have any special handling, while special cargo requires specific handling due to its size, shape, or weight.

Flatbed shipping is a type of airfreight that is used to transport large or oddly shaped products. It is also the fastest type of flatbed shipping. Typically used to transport large machinery, construction equipment, vehicles, and other oversized products.

Sea Containers

These containers are types of freight shipping for international shipping use. You can quickly load and unload the goods inside.

Typically measuring 20 feet by 40 feet. These containers transport construction equipment, cars, and other vehicles.

These containers offer a secure and efficient way to transport large and heavy items by sea.

Benefits of Flatbed Shipping

Flatbed shipping services like ITG Transportation also include safety. They help reduce the risk of damage to your goods during transit, as they are less likely to shift or fall during transit.

The Advantages and Disadvantages

The advantages of flatbed shipping services include the ability to transport large and heavy items that cannot be transported using traditional methods, such as boxes or containers.

Know What Flatbed Suits You

We now understand that flatbed shipping is a great way to move oversized or heavy items. But before you book a flatbed truck, make sure it is the best option for your shipment.

Consider the type of freight, the size and weight of the load, and the distance of the move. Then, get quotes from several flatbed carriers to find the best price.

It can be more expensive than other methods, but it is often the only option for certain items.

