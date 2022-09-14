2022/2023 waste and recycling packs

Hull City Council is aware of an issue with a number of the waste and recycling packs that have recently been delivered.

Owing to a printer’s error, some residents have received incorrect packs.

Any incorrect collection calendars will soon be replaced by the printing company.

Residents should keep the first letter, which contains their Household Waste and Recycling Centre pass.

Most residents’ collection days are not changing. The properties affected by a change of collection day from October 2022 are listed in the document below.

The council would like to apologise to residents for any inconvenience or confusion.

For more information and to check collection dates, visit bins and recycling