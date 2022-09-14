Home > Latest news > Arrangements for attending appointments on the day of HM The Queen’s funeral

Monday, 19 September 2022, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral, will be a bank holiday.

We want to make sure we are keeping all our patients safe, and we are getting in touch with patients to let them know what is happening with their appointment.

More services will be running than on a usual bank holiday with an emphasis on providing care and treatment for our most urgent patients, including cancer patients and urgent surgery.

Teams are working hard to rebook any delayed appointments within 28 days. Some appointments will be brought forward to this week.

If you have an appointment for Monday, please do get in touch with the hospital via the number on your appointment letter if you haven’t heard from us by Friday morning.

Back to top