Bank holiday announced for the State Funeral of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II: Chichester District Council

Due to this, Chichester District Council’s offices will be closed on this day as a mark of respect.

Waste and recycling services will not be operating across West Sussex on Monday 19 September. Chichester District Council is putting additional resources in place to collect any excess waste or recycling on the next fortnightly collection date (Monday 3 October) for those affected in its area. Due to this, the council is asking residents affected to place any additional waste in a bag at the side of their bin on this date. The council apologises for any inconvenience this causes and thanks residents for their cooperation in these exceptional circumstances.

Anyone who needs to contact the council in an emergency on this day can call the emergency out of hours number on 01243 785339.

The Government has announced that a one-minute silence will be held across the UK at 8pm on Sunday. People can mark the silence privately in their own homes, on the street with neighbours or at community events and vigils.

There are many ways people can pay their respects. A book of condolence is available at the council’s East Pallant offices, which can be signed during normal opening hours

Residents can also contribute to the Royal Family's online condolence book









condolence book





Those who do not have online access can send a message of condolence to the Chairman’s Office, Room 102, West Sussex County Council, County Hall, Chichester, PO19 1RQ.

For those who wish to lay flowers in The Queen’s memory, Paradise, the green space within the Cathedral’s 600 year old Cloisters, has been set aside as a space of reflection. We kindly ask that non-organic material or wrapping is removed before laying flowers. Any decayed flowers will then be composted separately and places at the base of memorial trees.

