Barnsley Archives win National Award





05 September 2022



Barnsley Archives and Local Studies are winners of the Archives and Records Association ‘Record Keeping Service’ of the year award 2022.

The National award recognises the achievements by an archive, conservation, or records management service over the last eighteen months.

Nominated for their hard work and dynamism during the pandemic, projects highlighted were around their digital diversification, keeping the service operating remotely during closures, as well as the creation of a new storage space brining collections together under one roof.

The award is even more special as it is decided by public vote with people from across the country getting involved.

Other finalist in the category were the University of Nottingham, Manuscripts and Special Collections, The Manuscripts for Medieval Studies Team, the Library of Trinity College Dublin, Transport for London Corporate Archives and Doncaster Archives and Heritage Doncaster.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We are delighted that Barnsley Archives and Local Studies are the winners of this prestigious award. Their hard work and passion over the last eighteen months has been commendable. We would like to thank everyone who voted for us, making this win possible and once again shining a spotlight on our wonderful town. The Archives team look forward to celebrating the achievement with visitors and communities in the forthcoming weeks.”

For more information about Barnsley Archives visit www.experience-barnsley.com