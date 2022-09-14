Call for lasting memorial to show city’s love for Queen – Coventry City Council

A leading Coventry councillor has called for a lasting memorial to Queen Elizabeth II to be considered for Coventry city centre.

Councillor Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change, raised the idea of a monument or statue at a Special Meeting of Coventry City Council today.

He also paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen who visited the city many times over her 70 year reign.

He said, “Princess Elizabeth’s first visit to Coventry was on 22 May 1948 when she laid the foundation stone in what is now the Upper Precinct. This is commemorated by the stone monument on the Elizabeth pillar in Broadgate. And of course she visited many times as Queen, including when she returned to the Upper Precinct in June 1970. “So what better tribute to her years of service and her connection to our city than a statue in the Precinct, close to where she first visited? “A lasting tribute to celebrate her life and her impact feels very fitting to me. We heard some very special tributes from councillors today and I hope this idea reflects the feelings of the city, the country and the world. “And I hope this idea can be taken forward in partnership. I hope it’s something that we can come together to deliver.”

Discussions have already taken place with a partner in the city who has pledged some financial support for the idea.

The Special Meeting was held in the Council Chamber and was called to allow councillors and Honorary Aldermen and Alderwomen the chance to pay their own tributes.

It was webcast and is available to view on the Council website.

Leader of the Council, Cllr George Duggins, said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II touched the lives of residents, firms and organisations in Coventry. “She will be greatly missed and this Special Meeting of the Council allowed elected members to pay tribute and to give official recognition for the love and respect in which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was held by our city.”

Books of condolence are available at the Council House, the Cathedral and call city libraries. There is also a virtual book on the Council website.

Members of the public can also lay floral tributes in the Cathedral Ruins.