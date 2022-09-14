Council to mark Moment of National Reflection for HM Queen Elizabeth II

Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen, there will be a national one-minute silence at 8pm on Sunday 18 September – the evening before the Queen’s State Funeral.

Eden District Council members and officers will be observing this national moment of reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

People are invited to mark the silence privately in their own homes, on the street with neighbours or at community events or vigils.