Flower laying in North Norfolk

Date published: 8th September 2022

If you would like to pay your respects to Her Majesty The Queen you are welcome to come and lay flowers at either the flagpole at the North Norfolk District Council Offices in Cromer or the Parish Churches in Fakenham and Cromer.

We ask that you refrain from laying cards, teddies, balloons, candles and other miscellaneous offerings with the floral tributes. The floral tributes will be blessed the day after the funeral, and then composted. A tributary tree will be planted in their place.

Churches will be holding church services during the period of mourning, which members of the public will be able to attend. Donations can be made to the monarchs designated charities via the Buckingham Palace website.

For a full countywide list of flower laying locations, please visit Norfolk County Council’s website.

A Book of Condolence will be available for the public to sign at the District Council Offices and Fakenham Connect between the hours of;

• Monday to Friday: 8am until 8pm

• Saturday to Sunday: 10am until 2pm

The Book of Condolence is available until 5pm on Tuesday 20 September