Grief support – Cornwall Council

This is a unique time in our nation’s history, and if you, or any one you know has been deeply affected by the death of The Queen you’re not alone. Many are in mourning for our monarch, who has been a central part of life in Britain for so long.

The Cornwall Bereavement Network brings together bereavement services from across the county. Its aim is to make it easier for those who have experienced the death of a loved one to find support and information. You can find out more by visiting their website.

Visit the Cornwall Bereavement Network website

And nationally the Cruse Bereavement Support helpline is offering extended hours over the period of national mourning.

Call them on 0808 808 1677 to talk to someone if the situation has brought up difficult feelings for you or find out more on their website.