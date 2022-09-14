Is a Diploma a Higher Level Qualification in the UK?

What is a Diploma and is it worth it?

To answer that question let us define a diploma. A diploma is a certificate that higher level intuitions issue when students complete a course and pass exams. It usually takes 2/4 years to achieve a diploma. The choice to whether it is worth studying depends on you personally, diplomas are usually specific and take less time to achieve but does provide you with practical experience. But there are drawbacks such as diplomas are specific, therefore this can result in less job opportunities after completion. For more information you can click on the link: https://bit.ly/3D2c8KY

What level is a diploma and is it a higher level qualification in the UK?

The diploma is a short term course but it does equate to a bachelor’s degree level qualification. The diploma in higher education is equivalent to the first two years of an undergraduate degree. For more information on the different levels for all qualifications you can visit the link: https://bit.ly/3qezFRh

What Job can I get after I finish this qualification?

After completing the Pearson BTEC Level 5 Diploma in Education and Training (QCF) Qualification you can progress to study the OTHM Level 6 Diploma in Teaching and Learning qualification. Students who wish to work after completion can work as a trainee teacher in higher education. Whereas completion of the OTHM Level 6 Diploma in Teaching and Learning qualification enables you to work in a variety of role within teaching and possibly management.

Why should I study a diploma at Mont Rose College?

At Mont Rose College we offer level 5/level 6 diplomas in education and teaching. Our level 5 diploma is delivered in partnership with QCF whereas our Diploma level 6 is in partnership with OTHM, a UK Award winning organisation. Regardless of what diploma you wish to study with us, all lecturers have industry experience and offer both practical and theoretical learning to cater to every student’s individual needs. You will be assessed through a variety of written assignments, portfolio building, self and peer assessments, presentations and group presentations. For more information on entry requirements visit this link: https://bit.ly/3qiC39C

