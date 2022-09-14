Live screening of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

A live screening of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral will be shown on a big screen in Carlisle’s Bitts Park on Monday 19 September.

Carlisle City Council is in the process of organising the screening – an opportunity for communities to come together.

More details, including timings, will be confirmed when more information about the State Funeral has been announced by the Royal Household.

Free parking will be available in Carlisle City Council city centre car parks.