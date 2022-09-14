Schools and colleges will be closed on the day of Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral





Schools and colleges will close on Monday 19 September for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the Department for Education (DfE) has confirmed.

King Charles III has approved an order for the funeral to be a bank holiday.

In guidance to schools and colleges, the DfE this week has said:

“This day will be a bank holiday and settings that are normally closed on a bank holiday should close on this day as a mark of respect. This will include schools and colleges.”

With the exception of the day of the state funeral, normal attendance is expected throughout the period of mourning.

Schools and colleges must consider any requests for leave of absence on a case-by-case basis, taking into account individual circumstances.