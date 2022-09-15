Bank Holiday for the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – Monday 19 September – Newsroom

His Majesty King Charles III has announced a bank holiday on Monday 19 September, when the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place.

The Book of Condolence at Braithwaite Hall will be closed for messages of reflection on the day of the State Funeral but will reopen on Tuesday morning.

Some council services will be closed or reduced on Monday. Please see below for more information on these.

Contact Centre

Our contact centre will be closed for general enquiries on Monday 19 September.

Residents are still able to submit written queries or online forms for issues relating to key services – these will be picked up following the bank holiday.

Access Croydon

Our face-to-face services provided by Access Croydon at 8 Mint Walk will also be closed on Monday 19 September.

Recycling and rubbish

Recycling and rubbish collection remains unaffected over the bank holiday.

Reuse and recycling centres will however be closed on Monday 19 September.

Libraries and museum

Croydon libraries will be closed on Monday 19 September. Loans due on Monday 19 September will be extended until Tuesday 20 September.

The Museum of Croydon and Croydon Archives will also be closed on the bank holiday.

Leisure Centres

All Croydon leisure centres will be closed on Monday 19 September.

Housing repairs

Croydon’s emergency repairs service will continue as usual. Tenants and leaseholders can report an emergency repair on 020 8726 6101 where calls will be answered by our 24/7 service team.