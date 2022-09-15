Bank Holiday – Monday 19 September

Monday 19 September has been declared a national Bank Holiday to honour Queen Elizabeth II, with Her Majesty’s state funeral taking place on that date.

Milton Keynes University Hospital will continue to provide inpatient care, urgent and emergency care, urgent surgery (operations), urgent diagnostics (scans and tests), cancer clinics (oncology, haematology and chemotherapy), and some routine outpatient clinics.

Patients who have an Outpatient appointment on Monday 19 September will be contacted directly by telephone with information about whether the appointment is going ahead or being rescheduled.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation.